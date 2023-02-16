DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $103.41 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

DSM Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.8% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $103,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $371.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,353. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.35. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $356.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,488.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,302 shares of company stock valued at $239,795,693 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading

