DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 12,060 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

DSM Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,283,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,060 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca makes up about 2.1% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $125,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in AstraZeneca by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 45,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,476,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,965,000 after acquiring an additional 456,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in AstraZeneca by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.67) to £130 ($157.81) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £125 ($151.74) to £135 ($163.87) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.43) to GBX 126 ($1.53) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,510.67.

Shares of AZN traded down $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $68.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,137,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.79. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $72.12.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 85.05%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

