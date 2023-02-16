Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. Has $136,000 Stock Holdings in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX)

Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX – Get Rating) by 531.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 568,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478,200 shares during the quarter. HPX accounts for about 0.0% of Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. owned about 1.80% of HPX worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of HPX by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 640,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of HPX by 4.8% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 231,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of HPX by 37.6% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 123,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 33,646 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of HPX by 17.2% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 75,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of HPX in the third quarter worth about $182,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPX remained flat at $10.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. HPX Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94.

About HPX

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, amalgamation, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

