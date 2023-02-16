E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,390,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,486 shares during the quarter. Kanzhun comprises approximately 3.8% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $40,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 25.8% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 34.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 44.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

BZ stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.39. 858,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,324. Kanzhun Limited has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.32 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.98 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 4.73%. Equities analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BZ shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

