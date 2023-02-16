E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 100.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 14,182.9% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth $35,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $141,473.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,161.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,778,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,144 shares of company stock valued at $88,017,542 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.41. 605,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.50. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.23.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

