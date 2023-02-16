E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after buying an additional 3,333,116 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,351,000 after buying an additional 200,189 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,425,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,420,000 after buying an additional 459,208 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in Fiserv by 12.4% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,303,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,575 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,328,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,036,000 after purchasing an additional 146,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.05.

Shares of FISV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.57. The stock had a trading volume of 504,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,188. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $118.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,947,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

