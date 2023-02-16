E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,143 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 29.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,760,000 after buying an additional 2,700,000 shares during the period. Wealthsimple Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. now owns 5,859,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,254,000 after buying an additional 133,049 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.4% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,509,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,610,000 after buying an additional 312,312 shares during the period. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 28.0% during the third quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 4,243,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,953,000 after buying an additional 928,747 shares during the period. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,640,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,054,000 after buying an additional 125,890 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $36.44. 260,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,802. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.06.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.