E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the quarter. JOYY comprises 0.7% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $7,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in JOYY during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,952,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,995,000 after purchasing an additional 906,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in JOYY in the second quarter worth approximately $5,912,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in JOYY by 1,179.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 169,916 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in JOYY by 257.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 223,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 161,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on YY shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded JOYY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

JOYY Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of YY stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $35.09. 70,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,427. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.34. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $53.55.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The information services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $586.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.16 million. JOYY had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 4.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

JOYY Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

