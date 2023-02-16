E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 12,255 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,403,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,255 shares during the quarter. Vipshop accounts for approximately 1.9% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Vipshop worth $20,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIPS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Vipshop stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.36. 1,492,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,454,140. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.