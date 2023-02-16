E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 53 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in KLA by 27.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

KLA stock traded down $9.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $395.30. 354,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,631. The company has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $399.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

