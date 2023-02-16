E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $283.98. 627,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.79.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

