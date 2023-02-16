E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,444 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Adobe by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Adobe by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,786 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock traded down $4.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $371.35. The stock had a trading volume of 700,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,196. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $351.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.17. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $479.21. The stock has a market cap of $170.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. William Blair began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.67.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.