E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Short Interest Up 18.3% in January

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 333,600 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the January 15th total of 282,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

E-Home Household Service Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of EJH stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. E-Home Household Service has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in E-Home Household Service during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in E-Home Household Service by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 531,011 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in E-Home Household Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in E-Home Household Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000.

About E-Home Household Service

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated household service company in People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; sale of smart home supplementary merchandise; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services and smart community services.

