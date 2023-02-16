Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

Eastman Chemical has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Eastman Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eastman Chemical to earn $8.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

NYSE:EMN opened at $89.09 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $124.85. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 66.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 431.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

