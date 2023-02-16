easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 445,200 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the January 15th total of 404,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.9 days.

easyJet Price Performance

EJTTF stock remained flat at $5.63 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. easyJet has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. It operates through the Airline Business and Holidays Business segments. The Airline Business segment covers the route network. The Holidays Business segment sells holiday packages. The firm’s principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing.

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.