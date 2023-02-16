easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 445,200 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the January 15th total of 404,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.9 days.
easyJet Price Performance
EJTTF stock remained flat at $5.63 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. easyJet has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
easyJet Company Profile
