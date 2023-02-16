Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,351 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,896,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,418,000 after acquiring an additional 381,499 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,788,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $173.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.36. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.61.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.