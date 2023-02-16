Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) and Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hercules Capital and Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hercules Capital 0 3 3 0 2.50 Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hercules Capital currently has a consensus target price of $15.86, indicating a potential upside of 5.15%. Given Hercules Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hercules Capital is more favorable than Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust.

Dividends

Profitability

Hercules Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Hercules Capital pays out 450.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hercules Capital has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Hercules Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Hercules Capital and Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hercules Capital 14.72% 12.47% 6.00% Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Hercules Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Hercules Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Hercules Capital has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hercules Capital and Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hercules Capital $126.37 million 15.53 $174.15 million $0.32 47.13 Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust -$93.91 million -4.44 N/A N/A N/A

Hercules Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

Hercules Capital beats Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hercules Capital

(Get Rating)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives. Recognized as the industry leader, Hercules understands the flexibility these types of companies need and has the experience to work closely with them, even through challenging times, to help them reach critical milestones. Hercules’ deep sector expertise, geographic presence and its strong capital base have made Hercules the lender of choice for more than 480 innovative companies.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.