Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Short Interest Update

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 781,700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 669,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 484,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Edesa Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ EDSA opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. Edesa Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $28.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edesa Biotech will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Der Velden Peter Van sold 145,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $386,043.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,032.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Edesa Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Edesa Biotech by 150.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Edesa Biotech in a report on Tuesday.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis, a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

