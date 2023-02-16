Edgecoin Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $525.41 million and approximately $28.02 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Edgecoin has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Edgecoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.74 or 0.00424730 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000097 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,004.09 or 0.28134881 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,263,000 tokens. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

