Efinity Token (EFI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $60.33 Million

Efinity Token (EFI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Efinity Token has a market cap of $60.33 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0989 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Efinity Token has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,006,181 tokens. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

