El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 301,600 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 245,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,016.0 days.

El Puerto de Liverpool Stock Performance

El Puerto de Liverpool stock remained flat at $6.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16.

About El Puerto de Liverpool

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

