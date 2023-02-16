El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 301,600 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 245,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,016.0 days.
El Puerto de Liverpool Stock Performance
El Puerto de Liverpool stock remained flat at $6.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16.
About El Puerto de Liverpool
