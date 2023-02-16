Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 85,044 shares during the period. Elbit Systems makes up 5.1% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 2.37% of Elbit Systems worth $207,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 18.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ESLT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

Elbit Systems stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.50. 12,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,172. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.79. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $162.01 and a 1-year high of $244.80.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 3.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.