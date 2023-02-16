Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $162.01

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $162.01 and last traded at $162.03, with a volume of 6138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESLT. StockNews.com raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.61.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.71). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 37.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elbit Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,050,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,220,000 after buying an additional 234,434 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 78.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 79,955 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 65,419 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 135,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,196,000 after purchasing an additional 55,745 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 297.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 71,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 53,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.

Further Reading

