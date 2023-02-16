Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,634 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 22,225 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.11% of Electronic Arts worth $33,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.54.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,477.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,477.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.68, for a total transaction of $643,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,616,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,400 shares of company stock worth $2,826,550. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EA traded down $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $112.04. The stock had a trading volume of 412,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

