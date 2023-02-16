ELEMENTS Dogs of the Dow Linked to the Dow Jones High Yield Select 10 Total Return Index (NYSEARCA:DOD) Trading Down 0.4%

ELEMENTS Dogs of the Dow Linked to the Dow Jones High Yield Select 10 Total Return Index (NYSEARCA:DOD – Get Rating) was down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.52 and last traded at $25.65. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.
ELEMENTS Dogs of the Dow Linked to the Dow Jones High Yield Select 10 Total Return Index Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average of $25.65.
