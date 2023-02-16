Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Trimmed by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $15,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $335.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $318.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $234.00 and a 52 week high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 76.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 54,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,027,381 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.11.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

