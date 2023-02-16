Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,561 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up 0.7% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $18,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,027,381 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded down $4.41 on Thursday, hitting $330.60. 1,118,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $314.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $234.00 and a 1-year high of $384.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $354.46 and its 200 day moving average is $340.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 76.24% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.11.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

