Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners makes up approximately 2.7% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,577,000 after buying an additional 104,706 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,151,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,205,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,509,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,450,000 after buying an additional 24,092 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,502,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,391,000 after buying an additional 60,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,362,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,511,000 after buying an additional 77,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

PNFP traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.50. 159,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,361. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.22 and a 200 day moving average of $79.92. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.86 and a 12-month high of $102.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Galante acquired 1,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,428.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante acquired 1,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.26 per share, with a total value of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,428.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

