Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys New Shares in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,501 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,000. Cullen/Frost Bankers comprises about 2.1% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Cullen/Frost Bankers as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.9 %

CFR traded down $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $130.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,007. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.67 and a 1 year high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.06 and its 200 day moving average is $137.67.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CFR shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

