Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-1.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELME. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Elme Communities to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Elme Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of Elme Communities stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.81. 417,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,017. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.49. Elme Communities has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -48.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Elme Communities engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout the Washington metro region.

