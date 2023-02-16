Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Director David F. Melcher Acquires 3,100 Shares of Stock

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) Director David F. Melcher bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $100,781.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at $697,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Embecta Stock Up 2.4 %

EMBC stock opened at $32.77 on Thursday. Embecta Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average of $29.73.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Embecta Corp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth $258,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth $197,911,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embecta by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,408,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,779,000 after purchasing an additional 285,304 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Embecta by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,034,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,045,000 after acquiring an additional 762,630 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Embecta by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,566,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,899,000 after acquiring an additional 252,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

