Emmerson (LON:EML) Shares Up 6.3%

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.30 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.06). 7,015,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 584% from the average session volume of 1,025,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.80 ($0.06).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Emmerson in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Emmerson alerts:

Emmerson Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.73. The stock has a market cap of £51.71 million, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Emmerson Company Profile

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emmerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.