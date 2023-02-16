Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,836 ($22.29) and last traded at GBX 1,847 ($22.42). Approximately 267,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 356,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,857 ($22.54).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EDV shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($40.06) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($29.13) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,850.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,722.34. The firm has a market cap of £4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 7,995.65.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is currently 295.65%.

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.