Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1,283.17.

Separately, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

EDV stock opened at C$29.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$22.77 and a one year high of C$35.44. The stock has a market cap of C$7.19 billion and a PE ratio of 78.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.56.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.557 per share. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.78%.

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.