Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1,283.17.
Separately, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Endeavour Mining Price Performance
EDV stock opened at C$29.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$22.77 and a one year high of C$35.44. The stock has a market cap of C$7.19 billion and a PE ratio of 78.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.56.
Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend
Endeavour Mining Company Profile
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.
See Also
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.