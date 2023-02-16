Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.87.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENLAY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Enel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enel from €9.75 ($10.48) to €8.50 ($9.14) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Enel from €7.30 ($7.85) to €7.60 ($8.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Enel stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07. Enel has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $7.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.1137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.52%.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution of natural gas. Its business lines include Enel Green Power, and Thermal Generation, Global Energy and Commodity Management, Global Infrastructure and Networks, Enel X Global Retail and Global Emobility. It also offers services to enable businesses and communities to leverage integrated technological solutions.

