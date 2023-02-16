Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on UUUU. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Energy Fuels from $9.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
In related news, Director Alex G. Morrison acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,458.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of UUUU stock opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.50 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86.
Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.
