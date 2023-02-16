Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 340,967 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 241,996 shares.The stock last traded at $22.29 and had previously closed at $22.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ERII. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Energy Recovery Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Energy Recovery

In related news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 3,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $72,083.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $573,074.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,956 shares of company stock worth $134,601. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 86.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 974,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,927,000 after acquiring an additional 452,454 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 118,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 42,707 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,067,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 132,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 21,431 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Energy Recovery by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 45,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 27,079 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

