Enjin Coin (ENJ) Market Capitalization Hits $482.87 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $482.87 million and approximately $40.50 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002214 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.96 or 0.00423610 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000097 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,886.76 or 0.28060704 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000156 BTC.
About Enjin Coin
Enjin Coin’s genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io.
Buying and Selling Enjin Coin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars.
