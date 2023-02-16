Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 21,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 31,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.
Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $76.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.99.
Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics
Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, which develops Allocetra,a universal off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. The company was founded on January 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Nes-Ziona, Israel.
