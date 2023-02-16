Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 21,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 31,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $76.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLV. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 2,689.0% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, which develops Allocetra,a universal off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. The company was founded on January 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Nes-Ziona, Israel.

