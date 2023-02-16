Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Short Interest Update

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 113,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Envela

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Envela by 52.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 110,400 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Envela by 25.0% in the second quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Envela by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 26,593 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Envela in the fourth quarter valued at $1,029,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Envela by 300.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 56,230 shares during the period.

Envela Stock Performance

Shares of Envela stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Envela has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $8.42.

About Envela

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

