Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 867,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $162,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $5,442,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.58.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $215.03 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $238.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

