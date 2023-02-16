Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,255,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,638 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Pfizer worth $273,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 528.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after buying an additional 10,429,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $311,238,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after buying an additional 4,112,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 253.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,480,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,925,000 after buying an additional 3,214,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.24. The stock has a market cap of $243.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.