Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 113,224 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,503,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 113,224 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $217,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 13,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $140.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.59 and its 200 day moving average is $148.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $199.97.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

