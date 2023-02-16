Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 139,829 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,746,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,829 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $241,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1,830.6% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 66,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 63,522 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $220,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $422,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $91.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.83. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $104.60.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

