Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2023

Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTNGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Enviro Technologies U.S. Stock Performance

Shares of EVTN traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 14,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,642. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. Enviro Technologies U.S. has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.13.

Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter.

About Enviro Technologies U.S.

Wolf Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Kilgore, TX.

