Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Short Interest Up 15.9% in January

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the January 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Up 11.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSEW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36.

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises stock. B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

