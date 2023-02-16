EOS (EOS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.15 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last week, EOS has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $174.01 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00004391 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010536 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00007489 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004703 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000962 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001493 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,082,908,051 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

