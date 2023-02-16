EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.15 to $11.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.33. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.60 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.30 to $2.38 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $416.20.

Shares of EPAM traded down $20.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $346.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,896. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $478.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after acquiring an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after buying an additional 38,642 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,376,000 after buying an additional 50,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,757,000 after buying an additional 38,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

