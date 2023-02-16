EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30 to $2.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.15 to $11.35 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $416.20.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

EPAM Systems stock opened at $366.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $478.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EPAM Systems Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,396,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 8,992.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 86,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,251,000 after purchasing an additional 85,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 698.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,896,000 after purchasing an additional 79,820 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.