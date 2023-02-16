EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30 to $2.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.15 to $11.35 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $416.20.
EPAM Systems Trading Up 1.4 %
EPAM Systems stock opened at $366.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $478.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
EPAM Systems Company Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)
- Affirm: How To Still Make Money Here
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.