EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) rose 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.83 and last traded at $32.57. Approximately 5,091,437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 6,818,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

EQT Stock Up 6.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average of $40.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 13.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,550,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293,070 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,646,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

